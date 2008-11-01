Tribune Adds a Talk Show, Eyes George Lopez
Tribune Broadcasting plans to air a daytime talk show featuring preacher T.D. Jakes come fall 2009, according to sources close to the company. It's being developed by Dr. Phil McGraw's Stage 29 Productions to be distributed by CBS.
Tribune and Fox are also eyeing a late-night talker from Warner Bros. that starring George Lopez, according to sources.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.