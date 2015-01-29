Tribune, ABC Renew Affiliations

Tribune Broadcasting has reached affiliation agreements with ABC Television for WGNO New Orleans and WQAD Davenport-Rock Island-Moline, as well as WNEP in Wilkes-Barre, which is owned by Dreamcatcher Broadcasting and operated by Tribune. The agreement synchronizes the affiliation renewals of all three stations, which end at the close of 2019.

"We are pleased to extend our affiliate relationship with Tribune Broadcasting and look forward to much success together in these three, key ABC markets," said John Rouse, senior VP for affiliate relations for The ABC Television Network.

"This long-term, comprehensive agreement is testimony to the strength of our partnership with ABC Television," said Larry Wert, president of broadcast media for Tribune Broadcasting. "It enables us to provide an array of high-quality programming to viewers in our local ABC Television communities, including tremendous live events such as next month's Oscars, as well as local news, sports and entertainment."