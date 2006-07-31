Trib's FitzSimmons Undergoes Cancer Surgery

Surgeons operated on Tribune Co. Chairman and CEO Dennis FitzSimons at a Chicago hospital Monday to treat prostate cancer. The company would not detail his disease or his course of treatment but described the operation as "successful."

The company said FitzSimons is expected to return to work full time by the end of the month. In a statement, FitzSimons says: “My prognosis is excellent, and I look forward to a quick and full recovery. Tribune has a strong, experienced management team that will continue to execute on our performance improvement plan during my absence. I will be engaged with them in that process.”