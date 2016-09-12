Tribeca Enterprises’ Jane Rosenthal to Keynote VR 20/20
By B&C Staff
Jane Rosenthal, executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises, is among the many keynote speakers, panelists and participating companies slated for the inaugural Virtual Reality 20/20 summit.
She will headline a keynote storytelling session in conversation with Baobab Studios cofounders Maureen Fan and Eric Darnell.
To see a full list of speakers and events, click here.
“2016 represents a tipping point for virtual and augmented reality,” says Greg Kahn of GK Digital Media, who is executive producing the event. “VR/AR is poised to have significant business, creative and educational implications. New York City is the ideal place to gather so many thought-leaders and practitioners who will accelerate the adoption of VR/AR technologies.”
Related: NYC Television & Video Week Returns Oct. 17-20, 2016
The event, part of NYC Television & Video Week, takes place Oct. 17 at The Times Center.
For more information and to register, go to vr2020summit.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.