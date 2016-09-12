Tribeca Enterprises’ Jane Rosenthal to Keynote VR 20/20

Jane Rosenthal, executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises, is among the many keynote speakers, panelists and participating companies slated for the inaugural Virtual Reality 20/20 summit.

She will headline a keynote storytelling session in conversation with Baobab Studios cofounders Maureen Fan and Eric Darnell.

To see a full list of speakers and events, click here.

“2016 represents a tipping point for virtual and augmented reality,” says Greg Kahn of GK Digital Media, who is executive producing the event. “VR/AR is poised to have significant business, creative and educational implications. New York City is the ideal place to gather so many thought-leaders and practitioners who will accelerate the adoption of VR/AR technologies.”

Related: NYC Television & Video Week Returns Oct. 17-20, 2016

The event, part of NYC Television & Video Week, takes place Oct. 17 at The Times Center.

For more information and to register, go to vr2020summit.com.