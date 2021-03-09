Trevor Noah Hosts Morning Special on Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah fills a daytime slot for the first time when The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational airs at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT March 10 on Comedy Central.

Host Noah and correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. take part in the half-hour special, along with contributors Jordan Klepper and Lewis Black. The special skips traditional school stuff “in favor of lessons that students will actually need in life,” said Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remotely Educational is executive produced by Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz. Ian Berger directs and is co-executive producer.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.