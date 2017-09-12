Tremor Video Changing Company Name to Telaria

Tremor Video is changing its name to Telaria as it focuses on the sell-side of the programmatic video software business.



The new name, derived from the Greek name for the sandals worn by the messenger of the Greek gods, is effective immediately. The company’s stock will trade under the New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol TLRA effective Sept. 26.



Tremor sold its demand-side platform business to Taptica in August for $50 million.



“Changing our name to Telaria is another important step in the evolution of our company and our drive to elevate the performance our of premium video partners,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of Telaria. “With our platform’s unparalleled speed, diagnostic capabilities, and complete pricing transparency, our publisher clients have never been better positioned to unlock the full value of their video content.”



The company is unveiling its new brand at the dmexco conference Tuesday and Wednesday.



“Our new logo and brand identity convey the dynamism and leadership role our company plays within this fast-moving industry,” said Jen Catto, CMO. “It reflects our belief that advertising technology needs to be fast and frictionless in order to lift our clients towards their goals.”



The company says that since the sale of its DSP, its share price and SSP revenue have grown sharply. IT expects to have positive EBITDA during the second half of the year.



The company will host an analyst and investor day on Sept. 26 to talk about its strategy and financial outlook.