Tremor Offers More Programmatic Inventory Via Trade Desk

Tremor Video said it is offering access to premium programmatic connected TV and over-the-top ad inventory through its integration with The Trade Desk.



Among the content companies providing some inventory to advertisers are Dish Network, Sling TV, A+E Networks and Bloomberg Media.



“Smart TVs, connected TV devices, and OTT services have changed the way consumers view content, making video everywhere a tangible reality. We are excited to work with The Trade Desk to help advertisers understand the value of CTV, and how to reach the 18-34 year-old audience that is leading the shift from traditional TV to IP enabled programming,” said Katie Evans, COO of Tremor Video. “Reaching viewers in their living rooms with personalized ads via programmatic channels is key for brands and buyers as they address the increasing fragmentation of audiences. Programmatic television allows for deeper targeting solutions that will increase the value of that ad across the ecosystem.”



Usage of connected TV and over-the-top viewing is growing, and presents new opportunities for targeted advertising.



“Offering our agencies and brands choice in executing their campaigns is at the core of what we do,” said Brian Stempeck, chief client officer of The Trade Desk. “We’re excited to partner with Tremor Video to help advertisers reach their desired audiences at scale via CTV and OTT. Given the audience shift to connected TV and OTT, our clients are looking to access these viewers in the most targeted, efficient and measurable way, and programmatic enables that.”



“Advertiser response to our programmatic partnership with Tremor Video has been overwhelming as brands jump onboard to reach live linear TV audiences in real time,” said Adam Lowy, director of advanced TV and digital for Dish Media Sales. “We expect OTT to play a key role in the programmatic marketplace as this audience grows, bringing top-quality, brand-safe content to the digital, multi-platform world.”



