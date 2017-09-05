U.K. Ad Company RhythmOne to Acquire YuMe for $185M

Continuing the consolidation of the industry, U.K.-based digital media company RhythmOne agreed to acquire the stock of video ad tech company YuMe for about $185 million.

“Acquiring YuMe accelerates RhythmOne’s strategy to build a unified programmatic platform with unique audiences of differentiated quality at scale,” said Ted Hastings, CEO, RhythmOne. “Through YuMe, RhythmOne gains access to premium video supply including emerging, high-value connected TV inventory, unique customer insights, cross-screen targeting technology and established demand relationships. We believe this combination will give RhythmOne the resources, relationships and talent to drive value for its shareholders, and true a return on investment.”

YuMe, based in Redwood City, Calif., has demand-side software and services used by brands, agencies and trading platforms, and data management, targeting and programmatic capabilities in digital, video and mobile media.

RhythmOne’s CEO Ted Hastings will continue in his role as president and CEO of the combined company. Additionally, YuMe will appoint two directors to the newly constituted board of directors, one of whom will be Eric Singer, who will become the Chairman of the Board.

“The combined company will have a strong financial profile providing a solid, scalable foundation upon which to accelerate growth and profitability,” said Eric Singer, chairman of YuMe. “After a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, the YuMe board concluded that the combination with RhythmOne is in the best interest of all stockholders. This combination will provide immediate scale and will allow us to build upon the significant financial improvements underway in both companies. I look forward to serving the stockholders as chairman of the combined company upon closing and to guiding the team in realizing the combined company’s mission.”

YuMe shareholders will receive $1.70 per share in cash plus 7.325 share of RhythmOne stock.

The transition is expected to close by the first quarter of 2018.

The companies expected to be able to realize $10 million to $12 million in cost synergies in the first year.

“The future of brand advertising is connected; connecting buyers to premium inventory, connecting screens to deliver unified cross-screen campaigns, connecting campaigns to brand objectives and most importantly, connecting the best technologies to each other to deliver a sum that is greater than its parts,” said Paul Porrini, CEO, YuMe. “We are proud of the business we have built at YuMe, and our success in delivering innovative technologies that have helped our clients achieve their marketing goals. Together, RhythmOne and YuMe have an opportunity to transform digital advertising with an adaptive platform that connects premium demand and supply with efficiency and performance at its core.”



