Trek Scripts Boldly Go Into New Editions

Talk about living long and prospering.

The family of series creator Gene Roddenberry has found yet another way to extend the life of NBC series/business empire Star Trek and its many interstellar offspring.

In concert with CafePress.com, the family is printing up the scripts from the original series in collector editions and selling them for $25 bucks a pop. First on the shelves will be the script for the series pilot, The Cage. Taking a page from the Disney "vault" approach to video and DVD, the book will only be available until Sept. 5, 2006. The original series marks its 40th anniversary Sept. 8.

But don't worry, there will be more opportunities to pay $25, since the plan is to release a new book every month for at least three years with more scripts from the original, plus Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and animated series.

But wait, there's more. The book will include a forward by Roddenberry's "only" son, also Gene, though he apparently goes by Rod. Plus, there will be a different picture of the elder Roddenberry in each volume, because, well, "access to all of the original Star Trek scripts in a finished volume format was something really unique, but even that didn't seem to match our level of [fan] appreciation," said Roddenberry the younger.

