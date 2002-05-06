Treat Williams to star in WB drama

The WB Television is giving an unusual early green light to Everwood, a family drama

produced by Warner Bros., from executive producers Greg Berlanti (Dawson's

Creek) and Mickey Liddell (Go).

Treat Williams will star as a widowed Manhattan brain surgeon who moves his

family to a small town in Colorado, where he gets his life together and

apparently dispenses free medical services.

The WB president of entertainment Jordan Levin doesn't exactly know where it's

going on the schedule, but he ordered 13 episodes for this fall.

Levin has until May 14 to get a little more specific;

that's when The WB shows advertisers its new season schedule.