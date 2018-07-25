‘Treasure Quest’ Starts on Discovery Aug. 24

Adventure series Treasure Quest returns to Discovery Channel Friday, Aug. 24. Treasure hunter Shawn Cowles, tech specialist Jeremy Whalen and demolitions wiz Jack Peters head to Bolivia to seek out the legendary Sacambaya Treasure, reportedly worth two billion dollars. Weather, altitude sickness, mountain lions, landslides, booby traps and blood-sucking vampire bats stand in their way.

This season’s quest begins with a tip that points the treasure hunting team to a long-abandoned Jesuit monastery. To get there, the gang must travel through Yungas Road, known as “Death Road” because it has more fatalities each year than any other road in the world, according to Discovery. Miles before they reach their destination, a landslide forces the team to stop dead and reroute their journey.

Related: Discovery Claims Top Volume Among Cablers in Upfront

Treasure Quest is produced for Discovery Channel by MAK Pictures. For MAK Pictures, executive producers are Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht and Anuj Majumdar. Discovery Channel’s executive producers are Joseph Boyle and Michael Gara.