Treasure Hunters Can’t Dig Up Big Ratings

The NBA gave ABC another win Sunday night, helping the network along to a final score of a 3.7 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo as the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat went head to head (the Heat won, 98 to 74). B-ball easily creamed the NBC series premiere of heavily hyped reality show Treasure Hunters, which only managed to dig up a 2.5/7 in the demo. NBC was third for the night with a 2.3/7 overall.

CBS was second with a 2.4/7 for a night of reruns and the CBS Sunday Movie, the theatrical release What Women Want.

Fox was fourth with a 2.0/6 for comedy reruns.

The WB brought up the rear with an 0.8/2 for Reba and Charmed reruns.