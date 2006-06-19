Treasure Gets a One-Week Delay

The Carolina Hurricanes’ loss may be Treasure Hunters’ gain.

When the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Hurricanes in Game Six of hockey’s NHL Stanley Cup finals Saturday night, it forced a seventh and deciding game to be played Monday night on NBC.

Game Seven pre-empted NBC’s original Monday plan to run a one-hour re-cap of Sunday night’s two-hour Treasure Hunters premiere, which was to be followed by the show’s second (one-hour) episode.

After Treasure Hunters’ modest premiere Sunday night, NBC will now have a week to try again to drive viewers to the show, as the two hours will be bumped to next Monday.

With some of its potential audience no doubt glued to the overtime thriller between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals on ABC, the NBC alternative series earned a 2.5/7 average in the 18-49 demo for Sunday night’s airing of its first two hours.