has teamed with New York-based Atlas Media Corp. to develop a TV series based on the publication's content. The project will feature everything from great Chinese restaurants in San Francisco to romantic hideaways in the Caribbean. Production on the pilot began Jan. 16, and prospective roll-out of the show, for cable or syndication, is fall 2001, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Travel & Leisure.
