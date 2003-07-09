Travel seeks ratings with new lineup

Travel Channel, under new general manager Rick Rodriguez, will try to

reinvigorate ratings with a new prime-time lineup.

Come fourth quarter, Travel will welcome seven new series, including Food

Crazy, which features behind-the-scenes visits to top culinary destinations,

and Weird Travels, stories of America’s most haunted and spooky places.

Reality show Get Packing will challenge two contestants to try to win

their dream vacation by packing up themselves and a stranger in one

suitcase.