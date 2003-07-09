Trending

Travel seeks ratings with new lineup

Travel Channel, under new general manager Rick Rodriguez, will try to
reinvigorate ratings with a new prime-time lineup.

Come fourth quarter, Travel will welcome seven new series, including Food
Crazy, which features behind-the-scenes visits to top culinary destinations,
and Weird Travels, stories of America’s most haunted and spooky places.

Reality show Get Packing will challenge two contestants to try to win
their dream vacation by packing up themselves and a stranger in one
suitcase.