Travel, NASCAR team up on docs
Travel Channel and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing are teaming up on two new documentaries.
NASCAR's Thunder Road is a look at race weeks.
Ultimate NASCAR explores the best in auto racing, from the cars to the
tracks.
Both are set to air Feb. 9.
NASCAR is also plotting an auto-racing-themed reality show with FX, one of
its cable-TV partners.
