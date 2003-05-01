Travel Channel's Cheskin out

Travel Channel is packing for a new road trip and leaving its top executive

behind.

Executive vice president and general manager Steve Cheskin is exiting the

Discovery Networks U.S.-owned channel after 18 years with the company.

His contract was set to expire.

The departure likely signal a new programming direction for Travel under the

tutelage of Discovery Networks president Billy Campbell.

In seven years as a Discovery-owned channel, Travel's distribution has soared

almost 300 percent to 71 million homes. Ratings, though, have not enjoyed the

same robust growth.

Travel ranks in the bottom half of the cable Nielsens, routinely registering

a 0.3 or 0.4 in prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research.

A search is under way for Cheskin's replacement.