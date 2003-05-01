Travel Channel's Cheskin out
Travel Channel is packing for a new road trip and leaving its top executive
behind.
Executive vice president and general manager Steve Cheskin is exiting the
Discovery Networks U.S.-owned channel after 18 years with the company.
His contract was set to expire.
The departure likely signal a new programming direction for Travel under the
tutelage of Discovery Networks president Billy Campbell.
In seven years as a Discovery-owned channel, Travel's distribution has soared
almost 300 percent to 71 million homes. Ratings, though, have not enjoyed the
same robust growth.
Travel ranks in the bottom half of the cable Nielsens, routinely registering
a 0.3 or 0.4 in prime time, according to Nielsen Media Research.
A search is under way for Cheskin's replacement.
