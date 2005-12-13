Travel Channel Takes to the Skies With New Show

Discovery’s Travel Channel is exploring the airline industry again with Flight Attendant School. The half-hour show, which debuts Jan. 12 with back-to-back episodes at

9:00 and 9:30 p.m. ET, follows students at a six-week flight-attendant-training program for Frontier Airlines. It tracks the class of 40 while they are put through training drills and exams, and zooms in on a group of eight who bunk together during the program. Travel plans 18 episodes of the series.

A&E paved the way in the airline reality genre—its Airline, about the staff and crew of Southwest Airlines, ran for three seasons beginning in January 2004. Travel Channel averaged 401,000 total viewers in prime time during November, up 6% from year.