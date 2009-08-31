Travel Channel Starts Ad Partnership With Chase

Travel Channel and Chase Card Services, the credit card division of JP Morgan Chase, announced a new ad sales partnership Monday which will highlight Chase’s proprietary rewards card for wealthy consumers, Chase Saphhire. Chase will have a number of product integrations in Travel Channel’s series and will be included in the channel’s new brand campaign.



Chase Sapphire will be integrated into four shows, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,Samantha Brown’s Great Weekends, Dhani Tackles the Globe, and Andrew Zimmern’s Bizarre World. The channel will air Sapphire-sponsored interstitials which will look into the program’s host’s passions.



“By marrying these two brands whose core consumer values memorable experiences, we were able to create innovative branding and integration opportunities on programs where consumers are drawing inspiration and appreciation for the world and its many flavors,” said Discovery Communications Senior VP of Ad Sales Harold Morgenstern.



The partnership will also feature online, on-demand and mobile components.

