Travel Channel Picks Up Second Season of ‘The Zimmern List’

The Zimmern List has been picked up for a second season by Travel Channel. The show sees host Andrew Zimmern share recommendations on food and places he likes to eat. Travel Channel has committed to 16 more half-hour episodes.

The show premiered in March.

“While Andrew has been known for years for his adventurous palate, with The Zimmern List, in every scene, viewers experience the food and restaurants he truly loves,” said Jane Latman, general manager, Travel Channel. “This series showcases the places and people Andrew seeks out when he wants to enjoy the most delicious food. He is an incredible and wholly entertaining guide.”

Production on the new season begins in June.

“This show is really very personal to me, but also very easy for fans to duplicate,” said Zimmern. “It’s about being really friendly and making it actionable. When I’m living with an African tribe, traveling by boat, not very many people are able to do that. In The Zimmern List, anyone can go and do what I’m doing.”

Zimmern told B&CThe Zimmern List is the most personal show he’s made. “It’s up close and in your face,” he said.

The first season ends June 26.

The show is produced by Intuitive Content for Travel Channel. For Intuitive Content, the executive producers are Patrick Weiland and Zimmern. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Charles Nordlander.