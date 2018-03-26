Travel Channel Orders Big Bunch of ‘Bizarre Food’ Episodes

Travel Channel has ordered 52 more episodes of Bizarre Food: Delicious Destinations, which is hosted by Andrew Zimmern. The show, which debuted in January 2015, averaged more than 7.6 million total viewers during the last season.

Bizarre Food: Delicious Destinations is a half hour series. It sees Zimmern take viewers “on an edible journey as he shares the secrets behind popular dishes in the most delectable food destinations in the United States and abroad,” according to Travel Channel.

Also hosted by Zimmern, The Zimmern List premiered March 13 on Travel Channel.

“Enthusiastic viewers have followed Andrew throughout the world in this series, and now we have many more places to take them,” said Courtney White, senior VP, programming, Travel Channel, Food Network and Cooking Channel. “Delicious Destinations is the perfect show that highlights three things viewers can’t get enough of: fascinating places, mouth-watering food and great storytelling.”

Travel Channel is part of Discovery, Inc.