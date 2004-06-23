Travel Channel GM Packs Bags

The executive shuffle at Discovery Networks U.S. continues, as Travel Channel executive vice president and general manager Rick Rodriguez packs his bags.

The company said Rodriguez, a 10-year veteran of different Discovery posts, wants to relocate his family to Los Angeles (from Silver Spring, Md.) and will "pursue other television management opportunities."

Discovery Networks' President Billy Campbell has pretty much cycled out the general managers of all his various U.S. networks over the past two years, but Rodriguez is the first who Campbell appointed that is now exiting the company.

Rodriguez took Travel Channel's top post in May 2003 after spending the previous nine years at Discovery Channels International, including as executive vice president of content acting as a liaison between the international outlets and U.S. operations and acting general managers for Discovery Networks Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Travel's biggest show - The World Poker Tour - started taking off just as Rodriguez arrived at the channel. Ratings have jumped about 22% over last year.