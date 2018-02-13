Travel Channel Debuts ‘The Zimmern List’ March 13

Travel Channel premieres The Zimmern List, a series hosted by food personality Andrew Zimmern, March 13. The ZimmernList shows Zimmern, also host of Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern and Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food, sharing his recommendations on food and foodie destinations.

Travel Channel is on board for 18 half-hour episodes.



“Zimmern literally serves as the viewers guide to each town he visits," Travel Channel said. "While immersed in the unique food culture, he reveals some of his favorite eating experiences. Throw out the guidebooks because Zimmern knows where to picnic with a sandwich from his favorite Italian deli in Boston and where to find the best taco truck for casual late-night dining in Las Vegas.”

In the premiere episode, Zimmern spotlights Los Angeles. A second episode airs on premiere night, with Austin, Texas, getting its close-up.

“This is the most personal show I’ve ever made, including taking the audience to the restaurant in San Francisco I swore to never reveal for fear of it becoming too popular,” said Zimmern. “Hidden gems, cult classics, they’re all there.”

Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive.

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern returned to Travel Channel Jan. 23.