‘Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern’ Back on Travel Channel Jan. 23

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern returns to Travel Channel Jan. 23. There are seven episodes in the new season, which sees Zimmern examine the history of the Aztecs in Mexico, Napoleon’s march through Poland, and the folklore behind several of North America’s storied personalities, including Jesse James and Paul Bunyan.

The show debuted in 2007.

“This season’s adventures proved to be some of our most epic,” says Zimmern. “To follow in Napoleon’s footsteps through Poland allows for cultural and culinary discoveries you would never have any other way. From the North Woods of the fabled Paul Bunyan to the Mexico City of the Aztecs, this is one of the most exciting seasons we’ve ever made.”

In the season premiere, Zimmern follows the Paul Bunyan Trail in Minnesota, and samples the food of the region, including muskrat with gravy, duck stew and bear pastrami. Zimmern also partakes in a horseradish harvest and a crayfish boil.