Trauring Named Exec News Director for SJL Group

Brian Trauring, WTVG Toledo news director, has been named executive news director for parent SJL Broadcasting, a new position at SJL. Trauring "will oversee strategic planning and work with news directors and staffs at the local level," said SJL, and will continue to manage news for WTVG.

Trauring was named news director at WTVG 10 years ago. SJL acquired the station from ABC late in 2010.

He'll work with WJRT Flint, WICU-WSEE-CW3 Erie (Pa.), Caribbean One Television, WENY-WENY D2-CW2 in Elmira, N.Y., and WTVG.

Trauring said he is "thrilled to take on additional responsibilities for the company and remain based in Toledo. This would not be possible if it weren't for the marvelous team, past and present, at 13abc."

Anthony Knopps, WTVG assistant news director, has been named political director for the group.