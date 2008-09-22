Tranter to Co-Head BBC Worldwide U.S. Production

Jane Tranter, controller for BBC Fiction, will co-head BBC Worldwide's U.S. production operations starting in January.

She will team up with Paul Telegdy, executive vice president of content and production, to run the U.S. arm, which oversees cable channel BBC America and ABC hit reality show Dancing with the Stars.

As head of BBC Fiction in the United Kingdom, she has overseen comedy- and drama-programming acquisition, including Dr. Who, Romeand Bleak House.

She will head up production in Los Angeles and New York -- she will be based in Los Angeles -- reporting to BBC Worldwide America president Garth Ancier.

Tranter is exiting her BBC Fiction post immediately, replaced by Ben Stephenson, but will continue to provide "strategic input."