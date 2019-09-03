‘Transparent’ Series Finale on Amazon Sept. 27

Transparent wraps on Amazon Prime with a movie-length “Musicale Finale” on Sept. 27. The series finale, a musical, is inspired by classic musicals.

“When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold,” said Amazon. “As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.”

Jill Soloway created Transparent, about a family whose patriarch, Mort Pfefferman, becomes a trans woman named Maura. The cast includes Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, Alexandra Billings and Kathryn Hahn.

Jeffrey Tambor played Maura. He departed the show late in 2017 following sexual harassment allegations.

The show premiered in 2014. Four seasons exist.

Transparent is executive produced by Jill Soloway, Faith Soloway, Andrea Sperling and Joe Lewis.