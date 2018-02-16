‘Transparent’ to Continue Without Star Tambor

Transparent, the Amazon Studios original series, will continue without star Jeffrey Tambor, according to Amazon. He was accused of inappropriate workplace behavior by both a fellow cast member and a former personal assistant.

The fourth season of Transparent started in September. Jill Soloway created the show, which revolves around a Los Angeles family led by transgender Maura Pfefferman, formerly Mort Pfefferman.

Tambor plays Maura. Tambor said in November he did not see how he could return to the show and the “politicized atmosphere” on its set, but later said no final decision had been made on his future with Transparent.

Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffman are also in the cast.

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was let go after a sexual harassment allegation in the fall. Jennifer Salke, former NBC Entertainment president, was tapped to lead Amazon Studios earlier this month.