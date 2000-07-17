The transition to digital TV will come under congressional scrutiny at the end of the month,
The transition to digital TV will come under congressional scrutiny at the end of the month with the House Telecommunications Subcommittee holding a hearing July 25. Witnesses are not yet determined, but the panel is likely to discuss competing modulation standards 8-VSB and COFDM, as well as broadcaster plans to lease some of their spectrum to companies who want to use it for two-way, high-speed services. The subcommittee also has tentative plans to hold a July 27 hearing on a bill, sponsored by subcommittee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), to allow regional phone companies to offer high-speed data services across state lines.
