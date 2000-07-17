The transition to digital TV will come under congressional scrutiny at the end of the month with the House Telecommunications Subcommittee holding a hearing July 25. Witnesses are not yet determined, but the panel is likely to discuss competing modulation standards 8-VSB and COFDM, as well as broadcaster plans to lease some of their spectrum to companies who want to use it for two-way, high-speed services. The subcommittee also has tentative plans to hold a July 27 hearing on a bill, sponsored by subcommittee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), to allow regional phone companies to offer high-speed data services across state lines.