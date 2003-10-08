Trending

Trading Spaces Special Scores Huge Ratings

The Learning Channel's Trading Spaces
nailed mammoth ratings for a two-hour special Sunday night.


Trading Space$: 100 Grand
-- during which the redecorating budget was upped to $50,000 per house from the usual $1,000 -- attracted a 7.0 rating with 9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was the show's highest-ever rating.