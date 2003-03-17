Like Trading Spaces , only smaller
The Trading Spaces craze is spilling over to broadcast.
Discovery Kids is planning a pint-sized version of Trading Spaces for
its Saturday-morning kids' block on NBC.
On Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls, teams of boys and girls, ages eight
through 13, will remake each others' rooms.
The 13-episode series will premiere on NBC May 17 and reair on Discovery Kids
Channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.