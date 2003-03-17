Trending

Like Trading Spaces , only smaller

By

The Trading Spaces craze is spilling over to broadcast.

Discovery Kids is planning a pint-sized version of Trading Spaces for
its Saturday-morning kids' block on NBC.

On Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls, teams of boys and girls, ages eight
through 13, will remake each others' rooms.

The 13-episode series will premiere on NBC May 17 and reair on Discovery Kids
Channel.