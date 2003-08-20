Trade groups seek sharing networks' liability

The chief trade groups for the movie industry and record labels Tuesday asked

the Federal Appeals Court in San Francisco to rule that file-sharing networks such as

Grokster Ltd. and StreamCast Networks Inc. are liable for copyright infringement when their services

are used to illegal download films and music without permission.

A lower court ruled earlier that distributing works without permission was

illegal but that file-sharing-network operators could not be blamed for actions of

their users.

The Motion Picture Association of America and the Recording Industry

Association of America argued that the damage done to artists and to audiences who

will be deprived of new works of art if producers can't make a living, saying the

lower court made a big mistake.

"This nation is founded on the fundamental principle that taking property

that belongs to someone else is wrong, legally and morally, whether you do the

stealing yourself or you aid others in stealing," MPAA

president Jack Valenti said.