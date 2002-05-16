Trade associations side with ReplayTV

Forcing ReplayTV and parent company SONICblue Inc. to hand over anonymous

customer records to entertainment companies violates privacy laws, four trade

associations told a federal court Wednesday.

'This case reflects an attempt by movie studios and television networks to

force technology companies to monitor, and even control, the way consumers use

technologies,' said Harris Miller, president of the Information Technology

Association of America.

The four trade associations -- the ITAA, the Consumer Electronics

Association, the Association for Competitive Technology and the Computer &

Communications Industry Association -- filed a friend-of-the-court brief

Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

In late April, a magistrate judge in the Los Angeles court ordered ReplayTV

to give a group of entertainment companies -- including AOL Time Warner Inc.,

The Walt Disney Co., NBC and Viacom Inc. -- records of how customers were using

the 'ReplayTV 4000.'

The entertainment companies said the ReplayTV 4000 allows users to eliminate

commercials and to electronic-mail television programs, which violates copyright

law. The companies want the customer records to prove their case and to force

SONICblue to stop selling the device.