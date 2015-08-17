Tracy Morgan to Return as Host of ‘Saturday Night Live’
By Luke McCord
Former Saturday Night Live cast member Tracy Morgan is among the lineup of hosts announced for the beginning of SNL’s 41st season.
Morgan, who was critically injured in a June 2014 highway crash, will host on Oct. 17, his second time hosting.
The season will kick off Oct. 3 with Miley Cyrus returning to host for a third time. The following week on Oct. 10, Inside Amy Schumer star Amy Schumer will maker her debut as host.
Musical guests will be announced later
