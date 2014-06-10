FX on Tracy Morgan: ‘His Show Will Be Waiting for Him’

FX still plans to go ahead with its untitled Tracy Morgan comedy, saying that the comedian’s show “will be waiting for him” as he recovers from a major car accident.

The comedian was in a six-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Saturday morning and has been in critical but stable condition in the hospital since. He is expected to remain there for several weeks.

“The only thing we are concerned with is the health and recovery of Tracy Morgan and the victims of this tragic accident. We will support Tracy and his family in every way possible throughout his recovery,” said a statement from FX Networks and FX Productions. “At the point when Tracy has recovered and decides that he is ready to go back to work, his show will be waiting for him. Right now our thoughts and prayers remain with Tracy, the other victims of the accident, and their families."

In April, FXX placed a 10-episode order for The Untitled Tracy Morgan Project, a half-hour comedy series starring Morgan and created by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton.

Production was scheduled to begin on the series in August with a January debut.