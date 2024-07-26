Tracie Ann Brennan, Exec VP at Al Roker Entertainment, Dies

Tracie Ann Brennan, executive VP at Al Roker Entertainment, died July 20, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was 64.

At Roker Entertainment, she worked on projects including the Coast Guard: Alaska series, Last Chance Highway, Side-By-Side for Northwell Health and the upcoming PBS KIds show Weather Hunters.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of Tracie’s passing,” said Al Roker, founder of Al Roker Entertainment. “For 20 years, she was the heart and soul of our company, a brilliant creative mind, and a cherished friend.”

Born in Camden, New Jersey, Brennan’s distinguished career in television included stops at Lifetime Television, The Lighting Design Group, Fuse and Atlantic Video before joining Al Roker Entertainment.

In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS United are appreciated.