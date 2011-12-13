Tracey Rogers Takes Over KAIT GM Job

WMC Memphis News Director Tracey Rogers was named vice president and general manager at KAIT Jonesboro (Ark.). She succeeds Tim Ingram, who took over KFVS in Cape Girardeau (Mo.) following Mike Smythe's retirement.

Rogers recently graduated from Raycom's new Leadership Development Training Program.

Jonesboro is DMA No. 181. An ABC affiliate, Raycom's KAIT commands nearly all the revenue there.

Rogers' first news director job came at WPSD in Paducah, Ky., before moving to WAFF Huntsville.