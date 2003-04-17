Toyota tune in with Today concerts

Toyota has bought title sponsorship of NBC's Today show's

spring/summertime concerts.

Fleetwood Mac will kick off the Toyota Concert Series on Today package

on Friday.

Dates -- mostly Friday mornings -- have been scheduled through Oct. 3.

Toyota will promote the new Sienna and other cars, trucks and SUVs during the

20 concerts.

Among the 15 performers slated: Jewel, May 2; Mariah Carey, May 9; Beyoncé

Knowles, June 10; Shania Twain, Aug. 1; Alan Jackson, Sept. 19; and Sting, Oct.

2.