Toyota tune in with Today concerts
Toyota has bought title sponsorship of NBC's Today show's
spring/summertime concerts.
Fleetwood Mac will kick off the Toyota Concert Series on Today package
on Friday.
Dates -- mostly Friday mornings -- have been scheduled through Oct. 3.
Toyota will promote the new Sienna and other cars, trucks and SUVs during the
20 concerts.
Among the 15 performers slated: Jewel, May 2; Mariah Carey, May 9; Beyoncé
Knowles, June 10; Shania Twain, Aug. 1; Alan Jackson, Sept. 19; and Sting, Oct.
2.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.