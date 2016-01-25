Toyota Behind Wheel of Discovery VR Series

Discovery Communications and Toyota said they collaborated on a new 10-episode series created in virtual reality.

The custom-content series,Let’s Go Places: Austin, is a travelogue that lets viewers experience Texas adventures as if they were driving along in a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid.

The content is available on Discovery’s VR platforms, including DiscoveryVR.com as well as iOS and Android apps. Audiences also can immerse themselves in 360-degree experiences on Discovery Channel’s Facebook page and Discovery Channel and Seeker’s YouTube channels.

“Discovery Communications prides itself on bringing innovative, engaging and impactful solutions to its partners, with a focus on world-class native offerings,” said Harold Morgenstern, senior VP, digital ad sales at Discovery. “As a leading storyteller in the virtual reality space, we are thrilled to team up again with Toyota to bring audiences on the road and immerse them in everyday adventures as only Discovery and Toyota can.”

