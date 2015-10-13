Toyota Sponsors Streaming Music Program on Yahoo

Toyota, which recently gave up its sponsorship of the Today show concert series on NBC, says it will be backing Rising, a music series on Yahoo featuring young artists appearing live in music festivals sponsored by the automaker.

Toyota will also sponsor live streamed concerts on the Live Nation Channel on Yahoo.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Through interactive activations at music festivals, the partnership will serve as an opportunity to amplify the onsite experience by maintaining engagement with fans long after the festival ends,” said Dionne Colvin-Lovely, director, traditional and new media, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. “By bringing music and artists to consumers to view anytime and anywhere, the partnership strengthens Toyota’s effort to connect with fans in a meaningful and relevant way.”

Toyota will be creating custom content for the Toyota Music Tumblr page. Rising and the brand’s Tumblr page will also feature content from Toyota-sponsored festivals this year such as Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Life is Beautiful.

“This collaboration among Toyota, Yahoo and Live Nation exemplifies the type we strive for,” said Kevin Chernett, Live Nation’s executive VP of strategic partnerships. “From the Voodoo festival live stream on Yahoo, to the incredible Toyota activation at the event, to Toyota’s advertising support to the Live Nation Channel on Yahoo, we can touch the consumer in so many exciting ways, exponentially expanding Toyota’s reach to music fans.”