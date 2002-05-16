Tow threatens suit over board seats

Former Century Communications Corp. chairman Leonard Tow threatened to sue

Adelphia Communications Corp. to secure board seats in the company.

In a letter to new Adelphia CEO Erkie Kailbourne, 12 percent-shareholder Tow

said the company had decided that his request for three board seats was a low

priority with the myriad financial missiles facing the MSO.

But Tow demanded that the company follow through by Friday at 5 p.m. (EST) or

'We will assume that Adelphia and the Rigas family will not comply with their

contractual obligations and we will pursue all appropriate remedies.'

When he sold Century to Adelphia in 1999, Tow secured an agreement to get

three seats on Adelphia's board if he wanted. He asked for the seats Monday.

'The immediate actions necessary to restore market confidence must be of the

highest priority,' Tow said. 'Only with strong, independent and credible

leadership can the company hope to address the market

constructively.'