Tourney Ratings Slip

March Madness is over. Ratings for the final game of the NCAA Men’s Basektball Tournament on CBS Monday were down 13% versus a year ago, while the overall tournament posted a 24% gain, according to CBS.

Monday night’s lopsided win by Connecticut over Georgia Tech averaged an 11.0 rating/18 share versus a 12.6/19 for last year’s final between Syracuse and Kansas.

But the entire tourney averaged a 6.2/14 versus a 5.0/10 last year.