Tough Week for Syndie Shows

Pre-emptions and increased competition from the baseball playoffs, an early storm in Chicago and the heavy news coverage of the schoolhouse shooting in Pennsylvania combined to make matters tough on many syndicated shows according to the national household ratings for the week ending October 8.

Of the rookies, frontrunner Rachael Ray once again led the way at a 2.0 average, though that number was off 5% from the week prior.

The modestly-performing Megan Mullally was actually the only newcomer up on the week, gaining 13% to a 0.9 average.

Geraldo At Large lost 13% to a 1.4, Cristina’s Court was steady at a 1.3, while Keith Ablow fell 10% to a 0.9.Behind Megan were Greg Behrendt and Judge Maria Lopez, both averaging a 0.8.

Of the returning shows, just a handful were able to see improvements over the corresponding week last year.

Those that ticked up on the year included Who Wants to Be a Millonaire (up 11% to a 3.1), Inside Edition (up 9% to a 3.5), Access Hollywood (up 4% to a 2.6) and Entertainment Tonight (up 2% to a 5.1).

Every returning talk show and court show was down or flat on the year.Talk leader Oprah averaged a 6.7, down 6% on the year, but up 5% on the week, while court topper Judge Judy fell 7% on the year and 2% on the week to a 4.2.