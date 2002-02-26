Tough fight ahead for Torricelli

Although Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) wants to attach his amendment on

discounted political ads to a moving measure on election reform, the measure is

unlikely to ever make it through the House, Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) said

Monday.

'You saw the numbers,' he said. 'We voted three-to-one against it.'

Torricelli's best shot was probably campaign-finance reform because the

Senate will likely accept the House-passed bill without requiring a conference

session between the House and Senate, where drastic changes can be made.

Election reform, which is an entirely different bill, will have to face a

conference committee because the House's version is so different from the one

the Senate is expected to pass this week.

Plus, discounted political ads aren't really relevant to the overall bill,

Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) said.

'I assume the House would pitch it,' Lott told broadcasters at the National

Association of Broadcasters' State Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.,

Monday.

Lott opposes the version of campaign-finance reform the House passed and also

opposes the Torricelli amendment. 'I will fight it and vote against it if it

comes up on election reform,' Lott said.