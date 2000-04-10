Tough crowd

It's the cost of a charity gig. No, we're not talking about the $1.2 million cable executives forked over for Cable Positive. We're talking about poor singer Jewel, who had to talk and sing over a chattering crowd at the cable industry AIDS charity's annual fund-raising dinner April 5. The 1,000 MSO, network and tech execs generously gave money and attention to speakers. But when The Box Music Network brought Jewel on stage to perform, many were more interested in gossiping than listening. "Would you either be quiet or leave?" Jewel told the back-of-the-room crowd.