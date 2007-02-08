Touchtone Becomes ABC Television Studio
By Ben Grossman
Touchstone Television will now be known as the ABC Television Studio after the Disney-ABC Television Group renamed its in-house production company today.
The move comes as the company wants to streamline all of its properties under the core brands of Disney, ABC and ESPN.
At the same time, the company also renamed Buena Vista Games, which will now be known as Disney Interactive Studios.
