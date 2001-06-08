Touchstone signs Levin to production deal
Touchstone Television has signed a two-year production deal with producer/writer Jennifer Levin.
Levin has also been named executive producer of the studio's WB drama Felicity and she's developing new series with Felicity producer J.J. Abrams.
Levin has been a producer on Felicity since its first season and she was formerly a story editor on Chicago Hope.
- Joe Schlosser
