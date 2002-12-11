Touchstone promotes three

Julia Franz, Francie Calfo and Suzanne Patmore all have been promoted to

senior vice presidents at Touchstone Television, president Stephen

McPherson said Wednesday.

Franz, a veteran of the studio, had been VP of comedy series, and

she was in charge of the development of such shows as My Wife & Kids,

Scrubs, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,

According to Jim, Life with Bonnie and Less than

Perfect.

Franz joined Touchstone in 1995, after starting her career as an assistant at

Creative Artists Agency and working for director Sydney Pollack at Paramount

Pictures.

Calfo and Patmore will jointly head up drama development for Touchstone as

senior VPs. Calfo has developed shows such as Alias, CSI:

Crime Scene Investigation, Gideon's Crossing and Monk, and was

named VP of drama series for Touchstone in 1999.

Patmore has been in charge of the drama department at Touchstone since she

joined the company two years ago, and she oversaw development of Push, Nevada

and of two new shows, Miracles and Veritas: The Quest. Before

coming to Touchstone, she was a senior executive at Mutual Film Co. and a

senior VP of development at production company Bedford Falls.

The two also are overseeing the development of two dramatic pilots for ABC.

The first is a "revisionist western" called Then Came Jones, starring

Sean Patrick Flannery and Melissa Gilbert. The second is an untitled project

from feature director Rod Lurie about a female FBI agent, which stars Leslie

Bibb, David Paymer, Leslie Hope and Anson Mount.

Finally, Nicole Norwood has joined Touchstone as a director of drama series,

reporting to Calfo and Patmore. Formerly, Norwood was manager of current

programming and drama development at The WB Television Network.