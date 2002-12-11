Touchstone promotes three
Julia Franz, Francie Calfo and Suzanne Patmore all have been promoted to
senior vice presidents at Touchstone Television, president Stephen
McPherson said Wednesday.
Franz, a veteran of the studio, had been VP of comedy series, and
she was in charge of the development of such shows as My Wife & Kids,
Scrubs, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,
According to Jim, Life with Bonnie and Less than
Perfect.
Franz joined Touchstone in 1995, after starting her career as an assistant at
Creative Artists Agency and working for director Sydney Pollack at Paramount
Pictures.
Calfo and Patmore will jointly head up drama development for Touchstone as
senior VPs. Calfo has developed shows such as Alias, CSI:
Crime Scene Investigation, Gideon's Crossing and Monk, and was
named VP of drama series for Touchstone in 1999.
Patmore has been in charge of the drama department at Touchstone since she
joined the company two years ago, and she oversaw development of Push, Nevada
and of two new shows, Miracles and Veritas: The Quest. Before
coming to Touchstone, she was a senior executive at Mutual Film Co. and a
senior VP of development at production company Bedford Falls.
The two also are overseeing the development of two dramatic pilots for ABC.
The first is a "revisionist western" called Then Came Jones, starring
Sean Patrick Flannery and Melissa Gilbert. The second is an untitled project
from feature director Rod Lurie about a female FBI agent, which stars Leslie
Bibb, David Paymer, Leslie Hope and Anson Mount.
Finally, Nicole Norwood has joined Touchstone as a director of drama series,
reporting to Calfo and Patmore. Formerly, Norwood was manager of current
programming and drama development at The WB Television Network.
