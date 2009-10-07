Totsch Named KCTV/KSMO GM

Robert G. Totsch has been named vice president and general manager at Meredith’s KCTV/KSMO Kansas City. He succeeds Kirk Black, who shifted to WGCL Atlanta.

The duopoly is comprised of a CBS and MyNetworkTV affiliate.

Totsch, 46, was director of sales, marketing, promotions, Internet and local entertainment programming for Belo’s KMOV St. Louis, where he spent 21 years. He helped create the sales and marketing strategy for all Belo stations, and served as executive producer on three KMOV programs.

"Bob possesses extensive local experience and a successful track record in broadcasting leadership. This combination--in addition to his proven ability to sell marketing programs across all media platforms--makes him the right fit for Meredith and our Kansas City duopoly," said Meredith Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz.

Totsch is a 1986 graduate of the University of Missouri. He is president of the CBS Sales Advisory Committee.

