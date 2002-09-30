Torricelli bows out, b'casters relieved

Broadcasters won't lament Democratic Sen. Robert Torricelli's decision Monday

to drop a bid to retain his New Jersey seat.

Torricelli was a key proponent of campaign-reform legislation that would have

drastically discounted the rates stations can charge federal candidates for ad

time.

A Torricelli-authored amendment passed the Senate in 2001, but it was defeated

in the House early this year.

Torricelli's poll numbers have been plunging thanks to his Republican

opponent's successful effort to draw attention to the ethics cloud hanging over

"The Torch."

Torricelli's departure from the Senate race may dampen Democrats' hopes for

retaining their Senate majority unless they can woo a former star like

ex-Sen. Bill Bradley, out of retirement.

Republicans said they will fight any attempt to replace Torricelli on the

ticket.